Asian Games: Pakistan settle for squash bronze as Noor, Ashab falter in semi-finals

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan's Noor Zaman (left) and Ashab Irfan in action during their respective Asian Games matches. — World Squash Federation

NAGOYA: Pakistan's squash players Noor Zaman and Mohammad Ashab Irfan both lost their respective semi-finals at the singles competition of the Asian Games 2026 here at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena on Saturday.

In the first semi-final, Ashab was outclassed by India's Abhay Singh in a straight-game defeat, while Zaman suffered a similar loss to Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng in the subsequent knockout fixture.

Ashab, who booked his place in the semi-finals by defeating another Indian opponent, Veer Chotrani, was not allowed to settle in the high-stakes fixture and thus conceded the opening game 11-3 in just nine minutes.

He offered a notable fightback in the subsequent game but still ended up conceding 11-2, while Singh clinched the deciding game swiftly 11-6 in just eight minutes to round up a thumping victory.

Zaman, on the other hand, had a relatively spirited start to his respective semi-final as he traded points with Yow NG before pulling ahead 7-5 in the first game, but the Malaysian staged a sensational comeback as he secured six points on the trot and clinched the opener 11-5 in just 14 minutes.

Yow NG was even more lethal in the subsequent game, brushing Zaman aside 11-2 in just four minutes to move one away from a high-reward victory.

The Malaysian continued his demolition in the third game, which he also clinched in four minutes, beating Zaman 11-4, to set up the gold-medal match with India's Singh.

Despite ending up losing their respective semi-finals, both Ashab and Zaman secured a bronze apiece for Pakistan. They, however, will still lock horns in the third-place playoff, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.