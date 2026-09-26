Asian Games: Pakistan settle for squash bronze as Noor, Ashab falter in semi-finals

Despite defeats in respective semi-finals, both Ashab and Noor bag bronze apiece for Pakistan

By Atique ur Rehman
September 26, 2026
This collage of pictures shows Pakistan's Noor Zaman (left) and Ashab Irfan in action during their respective Asian Games matches. — World Squash Federation

NAGOYA: Pakistan's squash players Noor Zaman and Mohammad Ashab Irfan both lost their respective semi-finals at the singles competition of the Asian Games 2026 here at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena on Saturday.

In the first semi-final, Ashab was outclassed by India's Abhay Singh in a straight-game defeat, while Zaman suffered a similar loss to Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng in the subsequent knockout fixture.

Ashab, who booked his place in the semi-finals by defeating another Indian opponent, Veer Chotrani, was not allowed to settle in the high-stakes fixture and thus conceded the opening game 11-3 in just nine minutes.

He offered a notable fightback in the subsequent game but still ended up conceding 11-2, while Singh clinched the deciding game swiftly 11-6 in just eight minutes to round up a thumping victory.

Zaman, on the other hand, had a relatively spirited start to his respective semi-final as he traded points with Yow NG before pulling ahead 7-5 in the first game, but the Malaysian staged a sensational comeback as he secured six points on the trot and clinched the opener 11-5 in just 14 minutes.

Yow NG was even more lethal in the subsequent game, brushing Zaman aside 11-2 in just four minutes to move one away from a high-reward victory.

The Malaysian continued his demolition in the third game, which he also clinched in four minutes, beating Zaman 11-4, to set up the gold-medal match with India's Singh.

Despite ending up losing their respective semi-finals, both Ashab and Zaman secured a bronze apiece for Pakistan. They, however, will still lock horns in the third-place playoff, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Atique ur Rehman
Atique ur Rehman is a senior reporter for Geo News.

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