Babar Azam makes forgetful return to first-class cricket after seven years

Pakistan's Babar Azam bats during their training session at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 6, 2026. — X/TheRealPCB

ABBOTTABAD: Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam on Saturday had a forgetful return to domestic first-class cricket as he fell for a 20-ball 12 in the third-round President's Trophy Grade-I match, underway here at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium until September 27.

Babar, whose previous first-class appearance came in 2019, returned to the domestic circuit in the ongoing round of the eight-team tournament.

Representing Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the 31-year-old eventually got to bat on the penultimate day of their ongoing fixture against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL).

But his comeback knock only lasted 20 deliveries as he was bamboozled by a short-pitched delivery by Arshad Iqbal.

The right-handed batter attempted to pull it towards the on-side but could not cope with the bounce and ended up top-edging it for a straightforward catch to the fielder positioned at mid-wicket.

The dismissal renewed concerns over Babar's struggles in the longest format, in which he last scored a century in the home Test series opener against New Zealand in December 2022.

Following Pakistan's 2-0 whitewash defeat away against Bangladesh under the captaincy of experienced top-order Shan Masood in May, Babar was handed the leadership role of the national team in the longest format, which marked his second stint, with his first spanning from 2020 to 2023.

Babar Azam had a decent start to his second Test captaincy stint as the right-handed batter finished as the joint player of the series in a two-match away assignment against West Indies, which the Green Shirts drew 1-1.

But he could only score one half-century in the Green Shirts' subsequent assignment – a three-match away Test series against England. Although he missed the opening fixture due to an injury, he could only muster 97 runs in the series at a modest average of 24.25.