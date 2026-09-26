Tatiana Prozorova opens up on Singapore Open semi-final withdrawal

Tatiana Prozorova hits to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on day one of the 2023 U.S. Open at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Aug 28, 2023. — Reuters

Russia's Tatiana Prozorova said her withdrawal from the Singapore Open semi-finals followed pressure from a WTA physiotherapist who diagnosed her with concussion after being struck by a ball.

The 22-year-old withdrew from the singles event this weekend due to injury, tournament organisers said, sending Australia's Talia Gibson into the final with a walkover.

That announcement followed Prozorova and partner Sofya Lansere's retirement from their doubles quarter-final on Friday after Prozorova was hit in the face by a ball.

"The physio called to the court insisted on taking me off-court to run a specific test," Prozorova wrote.

"Unfortunately, I didn't know I could refuse. The test wasn't easy. Given that I'd spent over three hours on court each of the last three days, I was fatigued, and I struggled with some of the exercises like standing on one leg with my eyes closed.

"My team and I had a long discussion with the organisers... The physio pressured everyone present and even claimed I wasn't capable of taking responsibility for my own life."

She said tournament organisers had supported her desire to continue playing but the final decision rested with the WTA.

The WTA said Prozorova was assessed by its on-site medical team and the tournament physician and that concussion protocols are in place to protect player safety.

"Under the WTA Physical Incapacity Rule and Concussion Protocol, a player who is diagnosed with a concussion is not permitted to compete and will be ruled physically unable to do so," a WTA spokesperson told Reuters.

"The player may only return to competition once they have successfully completed the required graduated return-to-play protocol and have received appropriate medical clearance."

Her run to the semi-finals in Singapore was a career best.