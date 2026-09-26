Fury says Joshua fight in jeopardy over promoter dispute

An undated photo of British boxer Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Tyson Fury said his long-awaited all-British heavyweight showdown with Anthony Joshua is in jeopardy because of a dispute between rival promoters, despite the fight being officially announced for December.

Fury and Joshua are scheduled to meet at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 11th December, with the bout set to be broadcast by Netflix after years of failed negotiations.

However, Fury claims the fight is now at risk because Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is reluctant to work with UFC president Dana White, who is involved in the promotion alongside Saudi boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh’s The Ring.

"Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn are trying to pull out of this fight. They're saying they're not going to fight now," Fury posted on Instagram.

"It's mainly to do with Eddie Hearn's ego. He's making up a million different things and threatening we're not going to fight.

"Now you've got Turki Alalshikh finding alternative real men who will fight at the drop of a hand. Eddie Hearn has cost us the biggest fight in boxing history."

It is pertinent to mention that Hearn has been involved in a public dispute with White since the launch of Zuffa Boxing earlier this year and insists White cannot be involved in promoting the Fury-Joshua bout.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said White played a key role in securing the Netflix deal.

The dispute is the latest setback to the fight, which has faced several failed attempts over the years.