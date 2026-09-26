Stephen Curry agrees two-year Golden State Warriors extension: reports

An undated picture of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. — Reuters

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has agreed to a two-year, $116 million contract extension with the franchise, according to international media reports on Friday.

The deal includes a player option for the 2028-29 season, meaning Curry could remain with the Warriors through his 20th NBA season, having spent his entire career with the team.

According to media reports Curry accepted $20 million less than the maximum extension he could have received, allowing Golden State to create additional salary-cap space for next season.

Curry became eligible for a two-year, $136.7 million maximum deal in August, with several contract structures reportedly discussed between the player and the team.

The 38-year-old was restricted to 43 appearances last season, largely due to a persistent knee injury.

Despite that, he averaged 26.6 points, 4.4 three-pointers and 11.3 three-point attempts per game, all above his career averages.

A 12-time All-Star, Curry was selected seventh overall by Golden State in the 2009 NBA Draft. He has won two scoring titles, two MVP awards, a Finals MVP and four NBA championships.

The Warriors, however, finished last season with a 37-45 record, their worst in a full NBA season since 2010-11.

Earlier this week Curry had called for "no drama" around the contract talks ahead of training camp.

"The idea of getting back to work is exciting," Curry said Wednesday.

"I feel like I've taken advantage of the offseason. I feel like there's no hesitation about where I'm at physically going in. ... But I'm excited about getting back to work."