Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres fire Sweden to Nations League win

Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring their second goal Claudio Bresciani against Romania in Nations League on September 25, 2026. — Reuters

STOCKHOLM: Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres scored as Graham Potter’s Sweden started their Nations League campaign with a 2-1 victory over Romania here at the Strawberry Arena on Friday.

Liverpool striker Isak scored the first goal in the 20th minute after being played through by Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari.

The £125 million forward showed composure to finish beyond Romania goalkeeper Ionut Radu.

Isak has made an impressive start to the Premier League season, scoring four goals in his opening five matches.

Romania responded nine minutes later when Dennis Man found the net to bring the visitors level and put Sweden under pressure.

However, Sweden regained their advantage shortly before half-time through Arsenal forward Gyokeres.

The striker reacted quickly after Radu made a mistake in goal, taking a touch before calmly finishing from close range to restore Sweden’s lead.

Gyokeres has had limited playing time for Arsenal at the start of the season, making just two substitute appearances in their first five Premier League matches.

Despite that, he made an immediate impact for Sweden as Potter’s side secured an important opening victory in League B Group 4.

The result puts Sweden at the top of the group ahead of their next fixture against Poland on Monday night.

Potter will hope his side can build on the positive start as they look to maintain their position in the group and push for promotion from League B.

Sweden’s attacking duo of Isak and Gyokeres provided the decisive moments, while the victory gave Potter a winning start to his Nations League campaign.