Carlos Alcaraz helps Europe take early Laver Cup lead over Team World

Team Europe's Carlos Alcaraz and Jakub Mensik in action during their doubles match against Team World's Alexander Bublik and Taylor Fritz on September 25, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Team Europe took a 3-1 lead over defending champions Team World on the opening day of the Laver Cup after Carlos Alcaraz and Jakub Mensik secured a straight-sets doubles victory here at The O2 on Friday.

Alcaraz, playing in only his second tournament since the US Open following a four-month injury layoff, teamed up with Mensik to defeat Alexander Bublik and Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4.

The European pair saved three early break points before Alcaraz produced an overhead smash to secure the first break.

They broke again early in the second set and held their advantage, with Mensik serving out the match as Alcaraz sealed victory at the net.

Alcaraz said he’s enjoying the doubles experience with Mensik while using the match to have fun and improve his game.

"I'm just trying to have fun in every place that I go and on every court that I play on," Alcaraz said.

"I don't usually play doubles ... I just try to enjoy and be better at things. I use doubles to try and improve my tennis, a couple of adjustments. Having a partner like Jakub, it's really easy to have fun on the court."

Earlier, Casper Ruud gave Europe a winning start by edging Francisco Cerundolo 6-7(4), 6-4, 10-8.

Brandon Nakashima levelled the contest for Team World with a 6-1, 3-6, 10-7 victory over Mensik before Rafael Jodar restored Europe's lead by beating Bublik 6-2, 6-3 on his Laver Cup debut.

The three-day competition features six players from each team, with Friday wins worth one point, Saturday victories two and Sunday's three. The first team to reach 13 points wins the title.