Kylian Mbappe suffers knee injury in Turkey win

France's Kylian Mbappe receives medical attention after he scores their first goal against Turkey in September 25, 2026. — Reuters

KOCAELI: France captain Kylian Mbappe will leave the national squad after suffering a knee injury during their 1-0 Nations League victory over Turkey here at the Kocaeli Stadium on Friday.

Mbappe scored the decisive goal but was forced off shortly afterwards after appearing to aggravate the injury.

The 27-year-old received treatment immediately after finding the net and briefly returned to the pitch.

However, he went down again about a minute later and was unable to continue, prompting France coach Zinedine Zidane to replace him in the 58th minute of his first match in charge.

🚨 MBAPPÉ SCORES… AND IMMEDIATELY GOES DOWN IN PAIN.



From celebration to concern in seconds.



He pointed straight to his knee and couldn’t continue. pic.twitter.com/kPxMnaHiXg — MineBit Official (@MineBitOfficial) September 25, 2026

Zidane said the Real Madrid forward’s knee had swollen after the injury, prompting France to avoid taking any further risks with the forward.

"Unfortunately, it doesn’t look good. I think he’ll have to go back. We’re not going to take any risks. He has swelling in the knee. It’s not encouraging, so we’re not going to take any risks," Zidane said.

The French Football Federation later confirmed that Mbappe was suffering from a "knee tendon injury" and would return to Madrid for further assessment and treatment.

The injury will raise concerns for Real Madrid, who will now await further updates on the extent of the problem and how long their leading forward could be sidelined.

Mbappe had played a key role in France’s opening Group A1 fixture, with his goal securing three points in a closely contested encounter in Turkey.

France will hope their captain’s injury is not serious as they prepare for their next Nations League fixture, while Mbappe’s condition is expected to become clearer following medical examinations in Madrid.