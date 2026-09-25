LeBron James reveals reason of joining Philadelphia 76ers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during media day at UCLA Health Training Center on Sep 29, 2025. — Reuters

LeBron James cited a pair of reasons on Friday as to why he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Speaking on his "Mind the Game" podcast with co-host Steve Nash, James detailed his long-time friendship with fellow Klutch Sports Group client Tyrese Maxey and his desire to guide former MVP Joel Embiid to his first NBA title as factors in him heading to the City of Brotherly Love.

James, 41, admitted that Philadelphia's acquisition of former NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown got his attention. From there, Maxey got in the ear of "The King" to let him know that the 76ers were on the rise.

"When I became a free agent and we decided to let the Lakers know that I wouldn't be returning, he was one of the first people that was on my line, calling me," LeBron James said of Maxey.

From there, James toyed with the notion of helping Embiid overcome the constant hurdle that has been the second round of the playoffs.

"And one of the most important (reasons), to be honest, is the big fella (Embiid), and the only thing he has not done and that's win a championship. And I want to try to help him get that first one," James said of Embiid, who has two scoring titles to go along with his 2023 NBA MVP award.

"He has a city on his back. He's been 'The Process' for 10 years, 12 years, however long he's been there. But I think it's time we even get you deeper into The Process. And I hope that I can be, kind of, that final little piece that can help him get over the hump."

Signed to a two-year, $8 million contract, James remains one of the league's best players despite his age.

He is coming off a season in which he averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds over 60 games. Over his 23 seasons, the 22-time All-Star has averaged 26.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 1,622 games.

James is a four-time NBA Finals MVP, a 21-time All-NBA selection, a three-time All-Star Game MVP and a member of the NBA's 75th anniversary team. He is also the first player to earn NBA Finals MVP honours with three teams: Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers.

Drafted No. 1 overall by the Cavaliers in 2003, James played seven seasons before taking his talents to South Beach with the Heat, winning his first two NBA titles in Miami. He went back home to Cleveland and helped end a 56-year title drought in 2016. In 2018, he joined the Lakers and led them to a championship in 2020.