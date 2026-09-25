Tyson Fury announces next fight after Anthony Joshua challenge

An undated photo of British boxer Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Tyson Fury has claimed that after getting rid of Anthony Joshua through a knockout win, he next wants an Oleksandr Usyk trilogy.

The British public has been waiting for the bout between two former heavyweight champions for as long as a decade. Joshua and Fury signed contracts earlier this year which, for AJ at least, included a clause stating the showdown would take place at home, likely at Wembley, in November.

However, Netflix, which will broadcast the contest, and Saudi organisers were pushing to move the contest to the United States.

But Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn won the war and now the showdown will take place in the early hours of December 12 after Saudi boxing chief Turki Al-Sheikh announced on Thursday that the boxers will fight at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Fury is the favourite to win the all-British clash and said his next target is Usyk.

Usyk defeated Fury both times they met before and the Ukrainian two-times undisputed heavyweight champion recently gave up his world titles and plans to take on Deontay Wilder in the final fight of his career. But Fury insists he can secure a trilogy bout next spring.

"I'm just going to knock him out 100 per cent," he told FurociTV.

"I'm going to box the head off him and stop him inside six, seven rounds. I'm only using Joshua as a stepping stone to Usyk. Joshua for me is an old dosser bum and a weightlifter. He lifts too many weights, doesn't have enough speed, and has no cardio. I'll cut through him like a hot knife through butter and then I want Usyk.

"I want him in America though, where I get a fair decision. I won the first two fights and I'll definitely get a decision here where it's fair. I'm only using AJ as a [expletive deleted] heavy bag. I'll punch the [expletive deleted] out of him and then move on to Usyk. AJ will give me a good warm-up before March next year."

Joshua and Fury will face off for the first time when they meet at a press conference in London next week.