Jos Buttler ruled out of England's ODI series decider against Sri Lanka

England's Jos Buttler celebrates reaching his half-century during their second ODI against Sri Lanka at Headingley in Leeds on September 24, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: England's experienced wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler has been ruled out of their third and final ODI of the home series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played here at The Oval on Sunday.

The 36-year-old sustained the injury while running between the wickets during England's 16-run defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Headingley in Leeds.

During his valiant 69-run knock, which was his highest ODI score in three years, Jos Buttler received medical attention on the field from England physio Steve Haw before retiring hurt.

He later hobbled back to the middle and soon holed one off Dilshan Madushanka to Kamindu Mendis at deep midwicket.

Although the extent of Buttler's injury is not yet known, more information is expected by early next week when the wicketkeeper batter undergoes an MRI scan.

Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has called up uncapped middle-order batter Dan Lawrence to its men's team's squad for the series decider on Sunday.



"Dan Lawrence has been called up to the squad for the ongoing Metro Bank ODI series vs Sri Lanka as a replacement for Jos Buttler," said the ECB in a brief statement on social media.

Dan Lawrence has been called up to the squad for the ongoing Metro Bank ODI series vs Sri Lanka as a replacement for Jos Buttler pic.twitter.com/lDtMZsCvvF — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 25, 2026

However, emerging wicketkeeper batter Jordan Cox is likely to replace Buttler in England's playing XI for the upcoming fixture and is also to keep the wickets for the home side ahead of Tom Banton.

Updated England squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka

Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Sonny Baker, Dan Lawrence, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and Josh Tongue.