Pak vs Eng: Shan Masood eyes large total on second day of first Test

Opening batsman Shan Masood. Photo: Reporter

Pakistan’s opening batsman Shan Masood has expressed confidence in his ability convert his 46 off 152, on first day of Manchester Test, into a large total on the second day of the game.

Shan survived the opening day as he saw wickets of his opening partner Abid Ali and captain Azhar Ali falling before he added 96 runs for the third wicket with Babar Azam.

The 30-year-old batsman told media, during a video conference after first day’s play, that he wants to capitalise on the second day.

"The target in my mind is to play as long as possible," Shan said.

"As far as being satisfied is concerned you are always trying to do well for the team at whatever capacity. Personally there is a long way to go in this game as a team and as an individual so you want to capitalize on any start you get so hopefully we can make this count tomorrow."

Shan, who scored back-to-back centuries in his last two Test innings, said that he is looking to complete a hat-trick of triple figure scores for Pakistan.

Talking about day one of the game, Shan admitted to the initial struggle and felt the the opposition's bowling gave them a tough time but were able to recover in the second session.

He added that it was not easy due to the weather as the team had to resettle again and again after the intervals.



"It was important to negate the new ball knowing that England has world class bowlers. They bowled well and in good areas. They hardly gave anything away initially.

"I always knew that new ball is going to be a struggle in England. It is not an easy game being an opening batsman in this country but there comes an opportunity to give your team a good start. It was a bit difficult in first session but in the second session we came in run scoring mode."

"We tried to see off the first hour and then got some runs in second session. We wanted to remain not out till the day's end which we did and now we look forward to doing well tomorrow," he said.

