Noskova, Muchova send Czechs into Billie Jean King Cup final

This collage of photos shows Czech Republic tennis player Karolina Muchova (left) and Linda Noskova. — Reuters

Czech Republic reached their first Billie Jean King Cup final since 2018, thanks to Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova, who secured straight-set victories over team Spain in Shenzhen on Friday, keeping the Czechs on course for a 12th title

World number eight Muchova, who was Wimbledon runner-up this year, made a winning start by beating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 7-5, 6-4.

"It's been a while since I played in the Billie Jean King Cup, so bringing the first point to our locker room, while also giving Linda some, let's say, air so she doesn't feel as much pressure to win, is important," Muchova said.

Wimbledon champion of 2026 Noskova then got rid of Cristina Bucsa, giving the Czechs an unassailable 2-0 lead after a 7-6(5), 6-2 victory, sealing the tie.

Noskova raced to a 4-2 lead before Bucsa made a comeback to reduce the deficit to 5-4 in a topsy-turvy opening set. The 21-year-old clinched the tiebreak and then turned a second set into a rout, winning the final four games and breaking Bucsa twice after the score was locked at 2-2.

The Czechs are captained by former doubles world number one Barbora Strycova.

"We definitely want to make our captain proud," Noskova said. "As she said, the last time we won it, she was on the team. It would be quite beautiful for all of us to have her part of the team and win it once again, just from a different position.

"But I always love to play for the team no matter what. No matter the circumstances or whether we're playing the finals or the qualies, nothing changes for me."

The Czechs will compete with either two-time defending champions Italy or Ukraine in the final on Sunday.