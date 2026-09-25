Jannik Sinner pulls out of China Open as knee injury recovery continues

Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during his final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev on July 12, 2026. — Reuters

World number one Jannik Sinner has pulled out of the China Open as he continues to recover from the knee injury.

The Italian tennis star said on Friday that he is not yet ready to compete because of his recovery from the injury that also forced him to miss the US Open.

Since his fifth Grand Slam win at Wimbledon in July, the 25-year-old has not played competitive tennis.

Sinner pulled out of the US Open after skipping the two hard-court tune-up events, the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open.

"I'm very sorry to announce that I won't be able to play in Beijing this year," Sinner said on social media.

"My knee is not where I would like it to be, and I'm not ready to compete yet, but I will do everything possible to be back on court as soon as I can.

"What I miss the most is, of course, the tournament, the fans and the atmosphere. I've had a great time in the past, including winning the title last year, and I'm very disappointed that I cannot defend it this year, but I'm very happy to come back next year.

"So I wish everyone a very good tournament, and I'll see you all very soon on court again."

Jannik Sinner won his second China Open title after defeating American player Learner Tien in straight sets in the Beijing final last year. He was also the champion in 2023.

The men's draw at the China Open will be played from September 30 to October 6.