'Can't go into World Cup half-cooked,' says Gambhir on Pandya, Bumrah's fitness

India's Jasprit Bumrah (right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammate Hardik Pandya during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 12, 2026. — ICC

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has stressed the importance of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah getting sufficient game time ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, saying the duo cannot afford to enter the tournament without being fully prepared.

Pandya has been out of competitive cricket since this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a leg strain, while Bumrah recently missed India's Test series against Sri Lanka due to a persistent left knee issue.

The all-rounder, however, has now been included in the India A squad for a three-match One-Day series against Australia A in October, while Bumrah is likely to represent the Men in Blue at the Asian Games 2026.

"Whether it's Hardik, whether it's Jasprit Bumrah, they are going to be extremely important for us in [southern] Africa," Gambhir said in an interview on JioHotstar.

Gambhir highlighted Pandya's all-round value, particularly his ability to contribute with both bat and ball, while pointing out that the all-rounder needs more game time after playing limited cricket since the IPL.

"Very few teams have players [like Hardik] who can bowl ten overs and give you runs from No. 6 or No. 7, that too with such impact," he said.

"So the focus for us - especially for Hardik, who needs game time as well; he hasn't played a lot of cricket since the IPL - if we talk about 50-over cricket, if we want to play him, he might be short of cricket.

"If he plays a little bit of T20 cricket and then gets to one-day cricket, because game time going into the World Cup is going to be extremely, extremely important. You can't go to the World Cup half-cooked. So you must have enough game time and your rhythm should be good enough, because there are no ifs and buts when it comes to a World Cup. There are no chances to make mistakes."

Gambhir also stressed the need to carefully manage Bumrah's workload, with the fast bowler's participation in both ODI and Test cricket needing to be balanced.

"The same is with Jassi as well. With him, too, the thought process is how much one-day cricket we can make him play. Plus Test cricket is equally important. So it is going to be critical to figure out how much workload and game time is ideal," he said.