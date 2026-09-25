Manchester United Zirkzee added to Netherlands Nations League squad

An undated photo of Nethterlands forward Joshua Zirkzee. — Manchester United

Forward Joshua Zirkzee has replaced injured Brian Brobbey in the Netherlands squad for their three remaining matches of the Nations League in the expanded international window, the Dutch football association announced on Friday.

Brobbey got injured in Thursday’s 1-1 draw against Germany in Amsterdam, and is returning to his club Sunderland.

Brobbey, who was clutching his hamstring after going down in the 35th minute of the match at the Johan Cruyff Arena, went off in the first half, but no update was provided by the Dutch FA about his injury.

Zirkzee made his last appearance for the Netherlands almost two years ago against Bosnia in November 2024.

The Red Devils’ striker will travel to Belgrade on Saturday, where they meet Serbia on Sunday.

The Dutch also take on Greece in Thessaloniki next Thursday and then Serbia again in Eindhoven on Sunday, October 4.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen), Robin Roefs (Sunderland), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Fenerbahçe), Denzel Dumfries (Real Madrid), Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool), Lutsharel Geertruida (PSV Eindhoven), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Tijjani Reijnders (Al-Qadsiah), Kenneth Taylor (Lazio), Quinten Timber (Crystal Palace), Joey Veerman (Borussia Dortmund), Gjivai Zechiel (Feyenoord).

Forwards: Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Ruben van Bommel (PSV Eindhoven), Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (Napoli), Donyell Malen (AS Roma), Crysencio Summerville (Al Hilal).