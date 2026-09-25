Hong Kong thump Oman to register first victory in Asian Games 2026

Hong Kong's Ehsan Khan (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ACC Men's Asia Cup match against Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 2, 2022. — AFP

NISSHIN: Hafeez Khan's anchoring knock, followed by a disciplined bowling performance, propelled Hong Kong, China to a comfortable 41-run victory over Oman in the Group B match of the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket competition here at the Korogi Sports Park on Friday.

Hong Kong captain Yasim Murtaza's decision to bat first proved beneficial as they piled up a formidable total of 121/8 in their 20 overs.

Leading the way for them was middle-order batter Hafeez, who top-scored with a cautious 33 off 37 deliveries, laced with three fours. He also shared an important 51-run partnership for the second wicket with Babar Hayat, who contributed with a 25-ball 23.

Besides them, captain Murtaza (18), Ehsan Khan (16) and Shiv Mathur (12) made notable contributions to Hong Kong, China's total.

Mohammed Al Balushi was the pick of the bowlers for Oman as he took three wickets for just 17 runs in his four overs, while Shuaib Al Balushi, Nawed Al Balushi, Sameer Othman and captain Sufyan Mehmood could claim one apiece.

Set to chase a 122-run target, Oman's batting unit faltered and could only accumulate 80/6 in their 20 overs, and thus got off to an unwanted start to their Asian Games 2026 campaign.

Captain Sufyan remained the top-scorer for Oman with an unbeaten 26, which came off 35 deliveries. Besides him, only Shuaib and Abdul Jalil, 20 and 15, respectively, could amass double figures against the disciplined Hong Kong bowling attack, led by Ayush Shukla, who picked up three wickets for 23 runs in his four overs.

Shukla was supported by Mohammad Ghazanfar, who returned economical figures of 2/10 in his four overs, while Nasrulla Rana chipped in with one scalp.

The 41-run victory put Hong Kong second in the Group B standings of the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket competition with two points in two matches, while Oman succumbed to the bottom with zero points and a negative net run rate of 2.050.