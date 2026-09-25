Haaland breaks Ibrahimovic's Nordic scoring record

Norway's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal against Iraq in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match at Boston Stadium in Foxborough on June 16, 2026. — Reuters

Erling Haaland reached another milestone, becoming the highest-scoring Nordic player in international football history and surpassing Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Thursday.

Haaland scored a double in Norway’s 3-2 Nations League victory over Denmark, which made him the highest-scoring Nordic man.

Erling took his goal tally to 64 in 56 appearances for the national team, surpassing Ibrahimovic's 62 goals in 122 matches for Sweden.

The Manchester City striker had scored seven goals during Norway’s historic World Cup campaign, which ended in a quarter-final defeat by England.

Haaland marked his first international appearance since the tournament with another influential display, scoring Norway’s second goal in the 18th minute before striking the winner in the 74th minute, sealing Norway's first competitive victory over Denmark.

"It is not possible to explain, nor is it possible to learn. He is born with it. It is instinct," Norway manager Stale Solbakken said.

Haaland, who made his senior international debut in 2019, has scored at a rate of more than 1.1 goals per game for Norway.

"It's madness," Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge said. "It's everyday business that Haaland scores goals, so it's reasonable that he is up there, but it's powerful."

Erling Haaland has also left Brazil's great Ronaldo behind; the latter scored 62 goals for his national team before retiring in 2011.

Former Sweden women's forward Lotta Schelin is the overall Nordic international record holder with 88 goals.

Denmark will have a chance for revenge when they host Norway on the Nations League group stage final matchday on November 17.