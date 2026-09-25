Kushal Bhurtel takes four as Nepal stun Afghanistan in Asian Games 2026

Nepal's Sher Malla (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8, 2026. — ICC

NISSHIN: Kushal Bhurtel's four-wicket haul, followed by a sensible batting effort, led Nepal to a convincing five-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the Group A match of the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket competition here at the Korogi Sports Park on Friday.

Afghanistan captain Darwish Rasooli's decision to bat first backfired as their batting unit was rocked by Bhurtel and Lalit Rajbanshi and could only yield 102/7 in the allotted 20 overs.

Middle-order batters Faisal Khan Ahmadzai and Najibullah Zadran remained the joint top-scorers for the Atalans with 30 each, while Nangeyalia Khan, who made a 15-ball 17 down the order, was the only other to amass double figures.

Bhurtel spearheaded Nepal's bowling charge with economical figures of 4/21, while Rajbanshi chipped in with three scalps.

In turn, Nepal made light work of the 103-run target as they chased it down for the loss of five wickets and 16 balls to spare to make a triumphant start to the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket competition.

Right-handed batter Sandeep Jora remained the top-scorer for Nepal in the run chase with a cautious 34 off 35 deliveries, comprising three fours and a six. He was closely followed by experienced Paudel, who made an unbeaten 33 off 32 deliveries with the help of four fours.

Paudel was also involved in a crucial 46-run partnership for the fourth wicket with captain Dipendra Singh Airee, who contributed with an 18-ball 15.

For Afghanistan, Abdollah Ahmadzai, Arab Gul and Faridoon Dawoodzai could pick up a wicket apiece.

The five-wicket victory in their first outing put Nepal in the Group A standings of the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket competition with two points, while Afghanistan, despite suffering their first defeat, remained at the summit with as many points but a relatively superior net run rate of 0.846.