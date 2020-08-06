Pakistan vs England: No qualms over touring Pakistan says Chris Silverwood

England Head Coach Chris Silverwood. Photo: AFP

England Head Coach Chris Silverwood has said that he has no qualms over touring Pakistan for a series.

Following first day’s play at the Manchester Test, Silverwood, while speaking to media, said that the side would happily tour Pakistan.

"I think if you ask me personally, I would have no problem. I have never been to Pakistan so it would be nice for me to go there and have a look," he said.

"I know our batsmen would look forward to batting on their wickets. It is obviously a topic in conversation so we're looking to get there."

Earlier Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan had stated that he would like to see England visit Pakistan for a short tour before the scheduled tour in 2022.

England has not toured Pakistan since 2005 due to security concerns but recently several cricketers from England participated in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 and paved the way for the return of top-level cricket in the country.

An MCC team also toured Pakistan earlier this year under the leadership of Kumar Sangakkara.

Meanwhile, Silverwood expressed disappointment at his team for not being able to stop Pakistan's batsmen from scoring freely on the opening day of the Test.

"In the morning session we bowled very well and showed what we are capable of but in the session, after lunch we came out and weren’t as good as we should have been," he said.

"We just weren’t on the money. The standards we set ourselves in the first session weren’t there to be brutally honest."

