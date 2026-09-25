Rob Pelinka calls LeBron’s Los Angeles Lakers exit amicable

This collage of picture shows Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka (right) and LeBron James. — Reuters

Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka said LeBron James’ departure from the franchise was handled ‘amicably’ as the team begins a new chapter without the NBA great.

James agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers in June, ending an eight-year spell with the Lakers that included an NBA championship.

Speaking alongside head coach JJ Redick at the Lakers’ season-opening news conference on Thursday, Pelinka said the organisation remained grateful for James’ contribution.

“I thought it would be appropriate at the front to express gratitude for the LeBron era here,” Pelinka said.

“Clearly, new team and new players, and that's what we're going to talk about today. But we as an organisation are still grateful for the run that we had with him here.”

Pelinka said James’ time in Los Angeles had helped establish the Lakers as a consistent contender.

“The Lakers have become -- as they should -- a perennial playoff team,” he said. “Won a championship, went to the Western Conference finals. It was a great era, and we're grateful for it.”

James’ agent Rich Paul informed the Lakers shortly before free agency opened that the four-time NBA champion would seek a new team.

Pelinka said discussions with James remained professional throughout the summer.

“I think the communications with him this offseason were held diplomatically, professionally and honestly,” Pelinka said. “It was done amicably, professionally, gracefully.”

James is expected to discuss his decision to join Philadelphia when the latest episode of his “Mind the Game” podcast is released on Friday.