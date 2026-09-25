Udinese sign former Real Madrid defender David Alaba

An undated picture of former Real Madrid defender David Alaba (center). — Udinese Official

Udinese sprung a surprise with the high-profile signing of David Alaba, who had been without a club since leaving Real Madrid in the close-season, on Thursday.

The Austria defender is a four-time Champions League winner, having lifted the trophy twice with both Bayern Munich and Madrid.

The 34-year-old joins an Udinese side with just four points from their opening five matches of the Serie A season, after finishing 10th in the Italian top flight last term.

“I’ve had so many experiences and won so much throughout my career, but one thing hasn’t changed — I want to win again,” Alaba said in an Udinese statement after signing a deal until the end of the season.

“I want to compete again. And I want to achieve something special once more. That is the mindset I’m bringing to Udinese.”

Alaba has not played since captaining Austria at the World Cup, where they were knocked out by eventual champions Spain in the last 32.

He has made 117 appearances for his national side, scoring 15 goals.

Last season was the first time Udinese posted a top-half finish in Serie A since the 2012/13 campaign, while they have not played in Europe for 13 years.

“I certainly haven’t come to wind down my career,” insisted Alaba.

“I’m still too ambitious for that, and I still strongly believe in what I can do on the pitch.

“I want to keep pushing, perform at the highest level in Serie A week in and week out, and achieve something meaningful. I’m really excited about this challenge, and I still have a lot to prove to myself.”