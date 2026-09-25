Carlos Alcaraz calls for Grand Slam matches to finish by 11pm

Carlos Alcaraz reacts in a match at the US Open in September. — Reuters

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz called for changes to Grand Slam scheduling on Thursday after his US Open title defence ended with a gruelling late-night defeat, urging organisers to ensure matches finish by 11 pm.

The seven-times Grand Slam champion lost to Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals at the US Open earlier this month, with the match finishing at 3:33 a.m., the latest conclusion in the history of the tournament.

The incident highlighted concerns over increasingly late finishes at major events. Three matches ended after 2 a.m. during the tournament’s opening week, while two others went beyond midnight.

Venus Williams was also involved in the latest-starting match, which began at 12:13 a.m.

Alcaraz called for Grand Slam matches to finish by 11 p.m., saying earlier scheduling would help attract bigger crowds.

"I think it's too much," Alcaraz said.

"The last match people stayed but if that match was played earlier, the court could have been packed.

"I would like to change the schedule a little with a maximum finish at 11 p.m., or whatever would be better."

The United States Tennis Association, which organises the US Open, has said it will evaluate scheduling options in the future.

Other Grand Slams have taken steps to curb late finishes, with Wimbledon enforcing an 11 p.m. local curfew, while the French Open limits its night sessions to one match.

It is pertinent to mention that the debate comes amid growing concerns among leading players about the demanding tennis calendar.