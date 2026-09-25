Portugal edge Wales on frustrating night for captain Cristiano Ronaldo

João Félix is congratulated after opening the scoring for Portugal here at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Thursday. — UEFA Official

LISBON: Portugal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Wales as Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating evening during their UEFA Nations League clash here at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Thursday.

Wales were without key pair Harry Wilson and Joe Rodon, while goalkeeper Karl Darlow’s absence handed Wrexham’s Danny Ward only his second appearance of the season.

Wales made a confident start, with Lewis Koumas causing problems for the Portugal defence and underlining why he has impressed at Liverpool this season.

However, Portugal gradually gained control, with Ronaldo firing wide from a difficult angle before a poor touch allowed Neco Williams to recover possession.

Pedro Neto then missed an opportunity at the far post before Portugal broke the deadlock through Joao Felix in the 22nd minute.

His 20-yard effort took a deflection off Ben Davies, wrong-footing Ward and finding the net.

Ronaldo continued to struggle in front of goal. He sent another chance wide before an untidy effort from 12 yards was comfortably gathered by Ward, prompting the Portugal captain to kick the air in frustration.

The pattern continued after the interval. Ruben Neves picked out Ronaldo for a simple four-yard chance, but the veteran forward somehow sent his effort over the crossbar.

Ronaldo thought he had finally found the net after racing onto a Bruno Fernandes pass in the 59th minute.

He finished confidently and ran towards the corner flag for his trademark "Siuuu" celebration, only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside.

Wales nearly levelled when Brennan Johnson broke through and lifted an effort onto the crossbar, but Ruben Dias produced a superb clearance to deny Koumas from the rebound.