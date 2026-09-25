Nations League: Erling Haaland brace seals Norway’s win over Denmark

An undated picture of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. — UEFA Official

OSLO: Erling Haaland continued his impressive international form by scoring twice as Norway secured a 3-2 victory over Denmark in their opening Uefa Nations League match here at the Ullevaal Stadion on Thursday.

The Manchester City striker had scored seven goals during Norway’s historic World Cup campaign, which ended in a quarter-final defeat by England.

Haaland marked his first international appearance since the tournament with another influential display, scoring Norway’s second goal before striking the winner in the second half.

Norway made a quick start as Fulham forward Oscar Bobb opened the scoring in the 14th minute. The 22-year-old received a pass from Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard before curling a fine effort into the far corner.

Four minutes later, Haaland doubled Norway’s advantage. Winger Antonio Nusa created the opportunity after weaving his way into the penalty area and playing the ball through to Haaland, who made no mistake with a first-time finish past Denmark goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

Denmark responded through Brentford midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard, who produced a superb free-kick from 25 yards to reduce the deficit.

Former Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund then brought the visitors level on the hour mark, setting up a tense finish in Oslo.

Haaland restored Norway’s lead in the 74th minute when a well-worked corner found him inside the box. The striker reacted decisively, powering the ball into the net for his second goal of the night.

Norway were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time when substitute David Moller Wolfe received a second yellow card.

However, they held on to claim victory and move top of League A Group 4, after Portugal defeated Wales 1-0 in the section’s other match.