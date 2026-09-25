Daren Sammy sees India ODIs as key test of West Indies progress

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against India at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, on March 1, 2026. – AFP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: West Indies head coach Daren Sammy believes the upcoming three-match ODI series against India presents his side with an opportunity to assess their progress in the format while attempting to end a 24-year wait for a bilateral series victory in India.

The series will begin in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, with Sammy eager to see his players test themselves against India in home conditions.

“It’s been 24 years, we’ve not won a series here in India,” Sammy said ahead of the opening match. “So it’s a great opportunity for us as a team to come out here and challenge ourselves and measure ourselves as to where we are in ODIs.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us, the players that we have, to come and put in a good show against India and look to win a series, something we’ve not done in 24 years.”

The series also carries added significance for West Indies as they prepare for the ODI World Cup qualifiers early next year after failing to secure automatic qualification for the 2027 tournament.

West Indies are currently outside the automatic qualification places and will have to navigate the qualifiers for the third successive time. The top eight teams, apart from co-hosts South Africa, will qualify directly for the World Cup.

Sammy sees the India series as an important part of the team’s preparations ahead of the qualifiers in February, with the ultimate objective of securing a place at the global event.

“If you have to win a major ICC event, especially in the white-ball format, you have to beat India,” he said. “And we’re playing them here at home, in their conditions, and performing well and winning gives us a fair idea as to what we could do as a team and how capable we are of competing on the world stage.

“Heading into the qualifiers in February, that is our No. 1 focus — continuing to fine-tune the team so that when we go to the qualifiers, we put ourselves in a position to book our ticket to South Africa.”

Despite missing out on automatic qualification, Sammy believes West Indies have made significant progress in ODI cricket, pointing to the contributions coming from a wider group of players.

“The reality of the situation is we’ve not made it,” Sammy said. “However, if we have to look back at where we were and what we’ve been able to achieve as an ODI team, we’ve made some strides.

“Missing automatic qualification by six points, starting from where we were back then, which was, I think, 19 or 20 points behind, and accumulating those points, I thought we made a lot of strides in making a claim to automatic qualification.”

Sammy highlighted the emergence of several players alongside established batter Shai Hope, who has been a consistent source of runs for West Indies.

“Shai Hope is not the only one scoring hundreds. We’ve got hundreds from different players,” he said. “Amir Jangoo, the way he’s played, we’ve seen a glimpse of Sherfane [Rutherford]. I think in 2024-25, we were looking for that type of form.

“Alzarri Joseph is back bowling well and just helped Antigua win a CPL title. So yes, we want to give everybody an opportunity in those three games.”

The West Indies coach also expressed satisfaction with the development of young wristspinner Vitel Lawes, who made his ODI debut against New Zealand in July and claimed eight wickets in five matches.

“Vitel, to me, he’s a find for us,” Sammy said. “What we saw in him that caused him to debut against New Zealand was all part of the planning and the processes we put in place.

“You’ve heard me for years talking about a wristspinner in the West Indies team. Vitel came in and immediately had an impact on the bowling unit for us.”

Sammy acknowledged that the 19-year-old still has plenty to learn but said the team would continue to provide him with opportunities to develop.

“He’s still got a long way to go, but we will continue with his development through either playing games or the specific work we’ve put in place for him,” he said.

“He’s worked really well with Nikita Miller and Ravi Rampaul here on tour. So yes, we’ll continue creating those opportunities for him and hopefully he can continue to grow. A little bit fast-tracked, but we’re pleased with what he’s done so far.”