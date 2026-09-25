Sri Lanka beat England in second ODI to level series 1-1

Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka (centre) celebrates after taking the wicket of Rehan Ahmed (right) during the second ODI against England at Headingley in Leeds on September 24, 2026. - AFP

LEEDS: Captain Kusal Mendis’ brilliant century and Dunith Wellalage’s decisive three-wicket haul helped Sri Lanka defeat England by 16 runs in the second ODI at Headingley on Thursday, levelling the three-match series at 1-1.

Having lost the opening match by 89 runs, Sri Lanka produced a much-improved performance to keep the series alive.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Sri Lanka posted a formidable 321/6 in their 50 overs, with Mendis leading the charge with a superb 121 off 100 balls, including 14 fours and three sixes.

Sri Lanka made a steady start as Pathum Nissanka and Kamindu Mendis added 45 runs for the opening wicket before Gus Atkinson dismissed Nissanka for 25 in the 10th over.

Kusal Mendis then joined Kamindu at the crease and took the attack to England’s bowlers. The pair put together a 137-run partnership for the second wicket before Atkinson struck again, removing Kamindu for 54 off 65 balls, with his innings featuring four fours and three sixes.

Mendis continued his aggressive approach and reached his seventh ODI century before Rehan Ahmed brought his outstanding innings to an end in the 36th over. The Sri Lankan captain’s 121 came at a strike rate of 121 and provided the foundation for a challenging total.

Pavan Rathnayake added a brisk 48 off 39 balls, while Janith Liyanage contributed 32 off 26 as Sri Lanka maintained the momentum in the final overs. Rathnayake’s innings included two fours and a six, while Liyanage struck four boundaries.

For England, Atkinson and Rehan Ahmed claimed two wickets apiece, while Jofra Archer took one.

Chasing 322, England made a flying start through Tom Banton and Ben Duckett, who put together a 143-run opening stand.

Banton top-scored for England with 73 off 62 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes, while Duckett made 67 from 63 deliveries, including nine boundaries. Will Jacks then added a valuable 52 off 61 balls, with four fours and two sixes, to keep England in the hunt.

Jos Buttler, who had earlier retired hurt, returned to the crease at No. 8 and produced a late counter-attacking innings of 69 off 49 balls. His knock included five fours and five sixes, but England ultimately fell short of the target.

Despite the late resistance, Sri Lanka’s bowlers held their nerve in the closing stages to restrict England to 305/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

Wellalage was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers, finishing with impressive figures of 3/49 from his 10 overs. Eshan Malinga and Dilshan Madushanka claimed two wickets each, while Asitha Fernando and Sachindu Colombage took one apiece.

The victory means the three-match ODI series is level at 1-1, with the decider scheduled to be played at The Oval on Sunday.