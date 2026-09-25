Pakistan team depart for Japan to participate in men's Asian Games cricket

Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson (left) and batter Haider Ali depart for Japan from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi for the Asian Games Men’s Cricket Competition 2026 on September 24, 2026. - PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan’s men’s cricket team have departed for Japan to participate in the 2026 Asian Games, with the squad leaving Jinnah International Airport via Dubai on Thursday.

Sahibzada Farhan will lead the Pakistan side in the men’s T20 competition, which officially kicked off on September 24 at Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi Prefecture, with Afghanistan and Malaysia winning their opening games against Japan and Hong Kong respectively.

Pakistan have been given a direct entry into the quarter-final stage and will play their opening match of the competition on 28 September against a team that qualifies from the preliminary round. The quarter-final is scheduled to be held at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

The Pakistan squad completed a four-day training camp in Karachi before travelling to Japan, using the camp to prepare for the tournament and familiarise themselves with the demands of the T20 format.

The 10-team men’s competition includes automatic qualifiers India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, along with hosts Japan. Nepal, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Oman secured the remaining four places through the qualification process.

The medal matches are scheduled to take place on 3 October, with the teams competing for gold, silver and bronze in the T20 event.

Farhan, who has been entrusted with captaincy for the Asian Games, will be supported by Abdul Samad as vice-captain.

The squad also includes several young players with international experience as Pakistan look to mount a strong challenge for a medal in Japan.

Pakistan’s 15-member Asian Games squad

Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan (wk).