Zinedine Zidane feels immense emotion ahead of first match as France coach

France coach Zinedine Zidane during the press conference on September 18, 2026. — Reuters

Zinedine Zidane said he feels immense emotion at being France's coach as he prepared to manage his country’s football team for the first time in their Nations League opener away to Turkey on Friday.

The 54-year-old has replaced Didier Deschamps and will begin his tenure with an away fixture in Kocaeli, less than two months after his appointment.

"Maybe even more, actually," Zidane said when asked whether his emotions matched those he experienced winning his first France cap 32 years ago.

"It was a long time ago, and today I feel an immense emotion at being here in charge of this France team," he told a press conference.

Football fans in France are excited about the appointment of Zidane, whose first week in charge dominated media coverage.

The former Real Madrid manager, however, wants to keep his attention on the Les Bleus’ squad.

"It's the next step after Didier's 14 years, it's something new so it's completely normal. But the main protagonists are the players," he said.

"I think you just have to accept the way things are done; I'm not looking for that and I'm not here for that. I'm going to try to do the job with my players, to make sure we can win matches – that's what interests me."

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot said Zidane tried to "step back as much as possible to let the players express themselves".

"He is with us the way he is on the outside," Rabiot added.

"We're fully aware of how important he's been for French football. His aura means he takes up a lot of space and people expect a lot from him."

After Turkey’s fixture, France will face Belgium on Monday before Zidane's first home game, against Italy next Friday.