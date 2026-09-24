Dana White’s role confirmed in Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury clash

An undated picture of UFC CEO Dana White. — Reuters

UFC CEO Dana White’s role in the fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has been revealed.

After considerable speculation about White’s involvement in the fight, it has been made clear that the Zuffa Boxing boss will serve as a co-promoter for the showdown alongside Turki Alalshikh's Ring Magazine.

That is according to a press release from broadcaster Netflix.

Fury vs Joshua will take place on December 11th at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, United Kingdom.

Dana had always said that he would promote the all-British showdown between the two former heavyweight champions despite not being part of either boxer’s camp.

However, both Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn repeatedly said that White can't be involved in any capacity.

"He's not [promoting Joshua vs Fury] because the contract with Tyson says that Zuffa will not be able to promote that fight," said Warren in May.

"I don't know [where he has got that from]. Ask him. I mean, it is just [expletive deleted]."

Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, doubled down on Warren's stance three months later.

“You've got to remember, Dana White told the world he's the promoter of the event. He's not, he can't be, and he won't be," said AJ's promoter.

“Now, if he comes in as a representative or an advisor for Tyson Fury, I guess they could sneak him in on that team.

“A bit embarrassing because he told everyone he's the promoter.

"The promoter of the event is Turki Alalshikh.”

A quote from White on the Netflix press release reads: “For more than a decade, boxing fans have been clamouring for the heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

"Together, they bring 66 wins, 52 knockouts and multiple heavyweight world titles into the ring.

"On December 11, two of the biggest heavyweights of this generation finally collide– and the winner will take a significant place in heavyweight history.”

Joshua and Fury will now face off for the first time when they meet at a press conference in London next week.