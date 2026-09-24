Breetzke, Maharaj help South Africa thump Australia in ODI series opener

South Africa's Matthew Breetzke celebrates reaching his century during their first ODI against Australia at Kingsmead in Durban on September 24, 2026. — AFP

DURBAN: Matthew Breetzke's blistering century, followed by Keshav Maharaj's four-wicket haul, propelled home side South Africa to a dominant 67-run victory over Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series here at Kingsmead on Thursday.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh's decision to field first backfired as the home side piled up a formidable total of 297/8 in their 50 overs, thanks to middle-order batter Breetzke.

The Proteas, however, got off to a contrasting start to their innings as they lost both their openers, Quinton de Kock (14) and Tony de Zorzi (zero) inside eight overs with just 29 runs on the board.

Following the early debacle, Breetzke walked out to bat at No.4 and soon shared an important 54-run partnership for the third wicket with captain Temba Bavuma, who made 30 off 48 deliveries until falling victim to Adam Zampa in the 19th over.

Breetzke, meanwhile, stood his ground firmly and shared two more crucial stands with Ryan Rickelton (27) and David Miller (nine) before being involved in a 107-run partnership with all-rounder Marco Jansen.

The middle-order batter had an agonising end to his brilliant knock as he got run out in the 48th over and walked back after top-scoring with 112 off 106 deliveries, studded with 14 fours and two sixes, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

Jansen, on the other hand, followed suit in the next over, falling victim to Nathan Ellis. The all-rounder remained a notable run-getter for the hosts with a quickfire 75 off 59 deliveries, laced with seven fours and four sixes.

Ellis was the pick of the bowlers for Australia as he took three wickets for 57 runs in his 10 overs, followed by Zampa with two, while Josh Hazlewood made one scalp.

Set to chase a daunting 298-run target, Australia could only muster 230 before getting bowled out in 41.2 overs despite a blistering half-century by their captain Marsh.

Marsh waged a lone battle for the visitors and top-scored with a 36-ball 60, comprising six sixes and five fours.

Besides him, only Matt Renshaw (44), Cooper Connolly (38), Travis Head (36) and Mitchell Starc (16) could amass double figures against the disciplined South Africa bowling attack, led by spinner Maharaj, who bagged four wickets for just 20 runs in his 9.2 overs.

He was supported by Bjorn Fortuin and Corbin Bosch, who picked up two wickets each, while returning Gerald Coetzee and Jansen chipped in with one scalp apiece.