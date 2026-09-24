President's Trophy Grade-I: Atiq gives MIT head start on rain-hit opening day

MIT Solutions' Atiq-ur-Rehman poses for a picture after the first day of their third-round President's Trophy Grade-I match against SNGPL at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on September 24, 2026. — PCB

PESHAWAR: Middle-order batter Atiq-ur-Rehman scored an unbeaten century to script a dominant start for Markhor IT (MIT) Solutions with the bat in their third-round President's Trophy Grade-I match against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) here at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

At the stumps on the first day, MIT Solutions were well placed at 258/3 in 79 overs, with centurion Atiq and top-order batter Syed Awad Naqvi unbeaten on 136 and 65, respectively.

Earlier in the day, SNGPL captain Sajid Khan won the toss and opted to field first, and the decision initially proved beneficial as Naseem Shah, Muhammad Imran and Mohammad Azab struck once apiece to reduce MIT Solutions to 40/3.

Following the early stutter, Atiq joined Awad in the middle, and the duo turned the game on its head by raising an unbeaten 218-run partnership, which helped MIT Solutions finish the opening day on a high.

At the Diamond Cricket Stadium in Islamabad, only 58 overs could be bowled due to rain intervention, but it was enough for Pakistan Television's (PTV) Muhammad Shahzad to register the fastest first-class century by a Pakistani batter.

Shahzad walked out to bat at No.5 with the scoreboard reading 34/3 after the Kingsmen Academy won the toss and opted to field first.

The right-handed batter produced a stunning display of aggressive batting in a tense situation and scored a quickfire 49-ball century, his sixth overall in first-class cricket.

He was eventually dismissed by Zia-ul-Haq and walked back after top-scoring with a blazing 114 off 62 deliveries, studded with 12 fours and eight sixes.

Following his dismissal, Sharoon Siraj (53 not out) took the reins of PTV's batting expedition with an anchoring half-century, and will resume their first innings from 285/7 on the subsequent day alongside No.10 batter Musa Khan.

Mohammad Ilyas has been the standout bowler for Kingsmen Academy in the first innings, having picked up three wickets for 95 runs in his 12 overs, followed by Shoaib Afridi with two, while Muhammad Umar and Zia have claimed one apiece.

In another third-round President's Trophy Grade-I match, half-centuries from Mirza Tahir Baig, Sharjeel Khan and Ali Razzaq gave Ghani Glass a flamboyant start against State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at the National Ground in Islamabad.

At the stumps on the first day, Ghani Glass were well placed at 263/6 in 72 overs, with Razzaq and No.8 Mohammad Rameez Jnr unbeaten on 62 and four, respectively.

Put into bat first, Ghani Glass, however, got off to a contrasting start to their innings as they lost opener Khawaja Arham (seven) early with just 10 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Sharjeel joined Tahir Baig in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to anchor the innings with a 116-run partnership for the second wicket before both perished in quick succession.

Tahir Baig remained their top-scorer with 67 off 109 deliveries, while Sharjeel made an 85-ball 56, comprising seven fours and three sixes.

Besides their dismissals, Ghani Glass lost two more wickets during their middle-order collapse and consequently slipped down to 149/5 before Razzaq took the reins.

The all-rounder, alongside wicketkeeper Haseebullah, led Ghani Glass to recovery by putting together an 89-run partnership until the latter perished after scoring 29 off 54 deliveries.

Shahid Aziz remained the standout bowler for SBP as he took two wickets for 46 runs in his 11 overs, while Kashif Bhatti, Sirajuddin, Mubasir Khan and Arshadullah have chipped in with one scalp apiece.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, only 60 overs could be bowled on the opening day of the third-round President's Trophy Grade-I match between Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) and Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).

After opting to bat first, KRL went on to finish the rain-hit opening day at 202/5, with middle-order batter Sarmad Bhatti leading the charge with an unbeaten 48 and will resume their innings alongside wicketkeeper batter Asim Ali Nasir (12 not out) on the subsequent day.

Besides Bhatti, opener Abdul Faseeh and captain Iftikhar Ahmed made notable contributions to KRL's total on the opening day, scoring 36 and 29, respectively.

For OGDCL, Mohammad Hasnain has picked up two wickets, while Mohammad Hammad Khan, Mohammad Salman and Razaullah have claimed one apiece.