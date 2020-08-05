'Cricket without Pak-India matches is like Premier League without derbies'

Pakistan and India only face each other in ICC matches due to political tensions.

English commentator Nasser Hussain has said that world cricket without Pakistan-India matches is akin to the English Premier League without some of its fiercest rivalries.

"I don't want to get into the politics of it but India and Pakistan not playing each other is like the Premier League with Manchester City not playing Manchester United, or Everton-Liverpool or Spurs and Arsenal," Hussain said during the broadcast of day one of Pakistan's opening Test against England.

"It's the iconic fixture of world cricket," Hussain, a former captain of the England team, added.

Hussain further rued the fact that the political problems between India and Pakistan deprive the Indian Premier League of top Pakistani talent such as Babar Azam - the top-ranked T20I player in the world.

"Secondly, it's the Pakistani players not being in the IPL. The IPL will start soon and Babar Azam won't be there. He's a phenomenal player and he should be there," he said.

