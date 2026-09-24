Chris Weidman predicts Josh Hokit vs Ciryl Gane

This collage of photos shows Ciryl Gane (left) and Josh Hokit. — AFP/Reuters

Former UFC champion Chris Weidman has backed the result of the fight between Josh Hokit and Ciryl Gane at UFC 334.

In the main event of UFC 334, Gane will defend his title for the first time against Hokit in November, following his promotion to undisputed champion status after Tom Aspinall’s title vacation.

Hokit is a controversial UFC figure, but in the cage, he has produced some great results against some top stars at heavyweight.

In a recent preview, Weidman shared his thoughts on how Josh could fare against someone as experienced as Gane.

“If you watch Hokit, some of his fights before the Curtis Blaydes fight, I’ve seen him ragdoll people like Cain Velasquez did back in the day,” Weidman said on “Deep Waters.”

“Just non-stop punches from the back, just riding them, rag-dolling them around. He has the potential of rag-dolling Ciryl Gane, for sure, Cain Velasquez style.”

Weidman continued, saying he will go with Hokit because he is a tough match for Gane.

“We’ve seen Gane get taken down and get beat up by Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones with the guillotine,” Weidman added.

“I think I’d go Hokit only because I think the style of Gane, the being light on your feet and stuff, I think that takes a lot of cardio. Like the ‘Wonderboy’ (Thompson)-type style.

“It’s very taxing on the body to be that light on your feet, and I think a guy like Hokit, who’s non-stop pressuring, eventually will start winning exchanges and getting the takedowns. I think he wears on Gane. No disrespect to Gane because I think the guy is unbelievable, but I think Hokit is just a tough matchup.”

Gane defeated Brazilian Alex Pereira by knockout in their interim heavyweight UFC title fight in June.