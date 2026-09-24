Asian Games: Amad Butt achieves major landmark during China clash

Pakistan's Ammad Butt (left) receives a souvenir ahead of his 200th international appearance during the Asian Games match against China at the Kawasaki Juko Stadium in Nagoya on September 24, 2026. — Instagram/@ammadbutt_16

NAGOYA: Former Pakistan captain and experienced midfielder Ammad Shakeel Butt on Thursday added another feather to his cap as he completed 200 international matches for the country.

Butt, who made his senior debut in 2013, achieved the milestone during Pakistan's Pool B match of the Asian Games 2026 men's field hockey competition against China here at the Kawasaki Juko Stadium.

Although Butt could not score in his landmark fixture, the Green Shirts romped to a comfortable 3-0 victory over China as captain Abubakar Mahmood, Hannan Shahid and Sufyan Khan netted one goal apiece, all of which came in the pulsating second quarter.

Reflecting on the achievement of representing Pakistan in 200 international matches after the China clash, Butt credited his fans, family and the entire nation for the support during the journey.

"Today I played my 200th international match, and I have received a lot of support from my fans, my family and the whole nation," said Shakeel during the post-match presentation.

He further praised the team's "combined structure" during the recently concluded fixture but insisted that their upcoming match against Pool B leaders Malaysia is "even more important" before expressing his hope for prevailing in the high-stakes game and qualifying for the semi-finals.

"I believe my team played well against China today. We played with a very good combined structure," Butt continued.

"The upcoming match is even more important than this. I hope that we will defeat Malaysia and qualify for the Asian Games semi-final," he added.

The midfielder then went on to emphasise that the national team's main focus is to clinch the Asian Games 2026 gold and seal their qualification for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

"Our main focus is to win the Asian Games final and qualify for the LA 2028 Olympics."