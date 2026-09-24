Filip Hrgovic compares quality of Itauma to Dubois and Kabayel

Filip Hrgovic in action during his fight against Moses Itauma at O2 Arena in London on August 29, 2026. — Reuters

Filip Hrgovic has compared the quality of Moses Itauma to Daniel Dubois and Agit Kabayel, saying the young guy is very talented.

Hrgovic stopped the previously unbeaten Itauma in the ninth round of their IBF heavyweight title fight in August at the O2 Arena, despite entering the bout as the underdog.

Itauma made a strong start and appeared to have the measure of the Croatian, who touched the canvas in the second round. Hrgovic also admitted that he had been ‘outboxed’ during the early stages.

The 34-year-old gradually took control as Itauma started to tire, eventually securing a stoppage victory.

Speaking with talkSPORT on Wednesday afternoon, Hrgovic said he wants to unify the division.

"To be honest with you, I spoke to my friend, and I was still feeling very bruised a few days after the fight, and I said, 'I don't want to do this for long, a few more fights and that is it. I am feeling tired,” Hrgovic said.

"But after a week of rest, I got back to the gym and especially now, after three weeks, I have a totally different mentality.

"I am definitely sure I want to unify the division. I worked so hard to get to this point. I was so disrespected.”

Filip added that he faced many difficulties to reach this point, and he now wants to stay as long as possible.

"There has been so much politics in my career. A lot of people tried to stop me from becoming a world champion,” he added.

"I didn't have a big country backing me. It was hell for me to get to this position, and now I am finally here; I want to stay as long as possible.

"The only option for me now is to unify the division because I beat the hardest guy in the division.

"I beat the most talented guy, the fastest guy, a southpaw.”

According to Filip Hrgovic, the current WBC champion Kabayel and WBO king Dubois are easier opponents than Itauma.

"And honestly, without any disrespect, I think fights with Kabayel and Dubois will be easier than this fight because they are not as fast and they are not southpaws,” Hrgovic claimed.

"They are easier to box. They are more experienced, and they will be tough fights, but I think I will handle them much easier than this kid."

Cuba's Frank Sanchez is the IBF mandatory challenger after allowing Hrgovic and Itauma to compete for the red and gold strap.

The Croatian is expected to return to the ring early next year in a homecoming fight against Sanchez, and after that, Hrgovic has set his sights on unifications with the other champions in the division.