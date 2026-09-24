Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of ODI series against England: report

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga plays a shot during their first ODI against Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 2, 2025. — AFP

Sri Lanka's experienced all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of their ongoing three-match away series against England, international media reported on Thursday.

Hasaranga, who was a part of the Sri Lanka squad for the ongoing ODI series against England but did not play the first two fixtures due to experiencing lower-back pain during a practice session, international cricket news website Cricbuzz reported.

As a result, the 29-year-old will travel back to Sri Lanka to begin his rehabilitation programme, the report added further.

Hasaranga's unavailability serves as a fresh setback to the visitors, who trail England 1-0 in the ongoing three-match series, as they lost the opening fixture in Chester-le-Street by 89 runs.

The touring side, however, have made a spirited start to the subsequent fixture, underway at Headingley in Leeds, having accumulated 166/1 in 27 overs after captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and opted to bat first.

Meanwhile, Hasaranga's unavailability will not affect Sri Lanka's campaign at the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket competition, for which the Island nation instead opted for a new-look 15-member squad, which features three uncapped players, Sineth Jayawardena, Sohan de Livera, Wanuja Sahan and Garuka Sanketh, and will be led by Sahan Arachchige.

Sri Lanka, however, would still want Wanindu Hasaranga's swift recovery as they are scheduled to play a three-match away T20I series against Pakistan in October, followed by an ODI tri-series also involving England.

The T20I series will be played in Rawalpindi, with matches scheduled on October 9, 11 and 13, respectively, while the ODI tri-series is slated to run from October 18 to 31.