Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight date and venue announced

This collage of photos shows Anthony Joshua (left) and Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight has been confirmed, as the date and venue have finally been announced after a weeks-long saga.

The British public has been waiting for the bout between two former heavyweight champions for as long as a decade. Joshua and Fury signed contracts earlier this year which, for AJ at least, included a clause stating the showdown would take place at home, likely at Wembley, in November.

However, Netflix, which will broadcast the contest, and Saudi organisers were pushing to move the contest to the United States.

The organisers wanted to stage the bout on November 20, a Friday, at Madison Square Garden. However, Joshua, 36, and his promoter Eddie Hearn were firm on their stance to stage the bout in Britain.

It appeared the all-British clash was going to happen as organisers were planning because they were keen to organise the fight in front of a US audience.

After several weeks of negotiation, the venue and date were finally announced by Saudi boxing chief Turki Al-Sheikh; he took to social media to make the fight official.

“For 15 years no one has been able to make this fight. Back in April, I said that any announcement would come from me. I can now confirm that Fury Vs Joshua will be coming to the UK, as I promised British boxing fans. The time for talking is over,” Turki wrote on X.

“Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua,” Turki wrote in another post with a poster of the fight.

“Years in the making. One night to settle it.

“December 11th | Principality Stadium, Cardiff, United Kingdom.”

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua 🥊

Years in the making. One night to settle it.



December 11th | Principality Stadium

📍 Cardiff, United Kingdom

📺 LIVE on Netflix | @ringmagazine pic.twitter.com/6y0MsemJ4y — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) September 24, 2026

Joshua and Fury will now face off for the first time when they meet at a press conference in London next week.