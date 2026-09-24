PTV's Mohammad Shahzad breaks Misbah's record with fastest first-class century

The collage of photos features Pakistan Television (PTV) batter Muhammad Shahzad (left) and former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq. — PCB/AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Television (PTV) batter Mohammad Shahzad created history on Thursday by scoring the fastest first-class century by a Pakistani batter, reaching the landmark in just 49 balls during the third round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I.

Shahzad produced a stunning display of aggressive batting in PTV’s match against Kingsmen Academy at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, breaking the record previously held by former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq.

Misbah had scored a 56-ball century against Australia in 2014, a mark that had stood as the fastest first-class hundred by a Pakistani batter. Shahzad surpassed the record with an explosive innings featuring 12 fours and eight sixes.

Fastest first-class century by a Pakistan batter

Mohammad Shahzad (PTV) — 49 balls vs Kingsmen Academy, 2026

Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan) — 56 balls vs Australia, 2014

Hasan Ali (Central Punjab) — 58 balls vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2021

The PTV batter reached his century off just 49 deliveries before continuing his assault on the Kingsmen Academy bowling attack. He eventually finished with 114 runs off 62 balls, maintaining an extraordinary strike rate throughout his innings.

Shahzad’s remarkable century also ranks as the eighth-fastest hundred in first-class cricket history, highlighting the exceptional pace of his innings.

The knock was Shahzad’s sixth century in first-class cricket and provided PTV with a significant contribution on the opening day of their third-round fixture.

His record-breaking innings was one of the standout moments of the opening day of the President’s Trophy Grade-I, as the domestic first-class competition continued to produce notable individual performances.

When this news was filed, PTV were 239-6 after 48 overs, with Taimur Khan and Ammad Butt at the crease on 31 and four respectively.

Mohammad Taha scored 43 off 72 deliveries, including six fours, while Yasir Khan made 13 off 40 balls with one boundary. Sharoon Siraj contributed 16 off 46 deliveries, hitting three fours, while Ammar and Waqar Hussain scored five and two runs respectively.