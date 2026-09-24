Shohei Ohtani returns as Los Angeles Dodgers prepare for postseason

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani in the dugout during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Sep 23, 2026. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Japanese designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani returned from the injured list on Wednesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare for the postseason, batting second against left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray.

Ohtani missed time with discomfort in his left knee and irritation in his right biceps.

He had not played since September 7th and has also been ruled out of pitching in the playoffs.

The 32-year-old went 1-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts in the Dodgers’ 5-1 defeat by the San Diego Padres.

He recorded a 99 mph single to right field and also hit a 384-foot fly out to centre.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani ‘looked good’ and expected him to return to the line-up for Thursday’s series finale.

Roberts mentioned that the Dodgers are still considering whether to keep the new batting order against left-handed pitchers during the playoffs.

Ohtani began his hitting programme about a week ago and recently faced simulated pitching before returning to game action.

“It just felt like you know he wasn't sped up at all,” Roberts said. “I think he came out of it pretty well.”

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Ohtani’s current condition was encouraging.

“I think there's no question it affected him,” Friedman said, “and I think the fact that he feels as good as he does right now is certainly encouraging. Now it's about making sure that holds.”

The Dodgers will now hope Ohtani can remain healthy as they enter the final stages of the regular season.