Anthony Gordon urges England to focus on their strengths

England's Anthony Gordon during the press conference in Nations League on September 23, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: England winger Anthony Gordon has urged his side to stop trying to replicate Spain’s possession-based style and instead focus on their natural strengths ahead of Saturday’s Nations League clash with the European champions.

England manager Thomas Tuchel faced criticism after their World Cup semi-final defeat by Argentina in July when he said possession football was ‘not in their DNA’ in the same way it is for Spain, where a passing-based approach is developed from youth level.

Gordon agreed with Tuchel and questioned whether England could develop a similar style.

“Culturally, it's not just that tournament (the World Cup) or that game (against Argentina) where we couldn't control a game,” the 25-year-old said on Wednesday.

“As a nation we don't have that strength like the Spanish, where we control games like they do. It's not in us. I'm not sure it's something that can be taught. Playing in Spain I can speak with an educated view on the way they keep the ball.

“It's much different than I've ever experienced in this country, so I'm not sure we can ever get that. We can definitely get better – or maybe go the other way and really play to our strengths, which is play physical, play direct football and on the counterattack.”

England will host Spain at Wembley on Saturday before travelling to the Czech Republic and Croatia. They will then face the Czech Republic again at home.

The final two matches of England’s Nations League group campaign are scheduled for November.