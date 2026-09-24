Sahibzada Farhan opens up on Kane Williamson's advice ahead of Asian Games

The collage features Pakistan opening batter Sahibzada Farhan (left) and former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. — ICC/AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan batter and Asian Games captain Sahibzada Farhan has revealed that former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson helped him identify an area of his game that requires improvement, while saying he would accept the permanent T20I captaincy if offered the responsibility.

Speaking to the media ahead of Pakistan’s Asian Games campaign in Japan, Farhan said Williamson had advised him to improve his strike rate during the powerplay and reduce the number of dot balls he plays during the opening phase of an innings.

“Kane Williamson pointed out one of my weaknesses to me. I need to improve my strike rate during the powerplay and avoid playing too many dot balls in that phase,” Farhan said.

Farhan also highlighted the importance of domestic cricket in his career, saying the domestic circuit had repeatedly provided him with a pathway back into the national setup.

“Domestic cricket gives you an opportunity to make a comeback. I have always made my comeback through domestic cricket,” he said.

The batter has now been entrusted with Pakistan’s leadership at the Asian Games and described the captaincy as an honour.

While his immediate priority remains the Asian Games, Farhan said he would be willing to take on the permanent T20I captaincy if the opportunity arises.

“If I am given the permanent captaincy, I will definitely accept it. But right now, my only focus is on the Asian Games and my responsibilities as captain of this team,” he said.

Farhan begins his latest leadership assignment with Pakistan in Japan, with the batter keen to focus on his responsibilities rather than look too far ahead.

For the unversed, Pakistan will play their first quarter-final against a qualifying team on September 28 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, while the medal matches are scheduled for October 3.