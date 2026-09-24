Legendary Los Angeles Lakers announcer Lawrence Tanter dies at 76

An undated picture of Longtime Los Angeles Lakers public-address announcer Lawrence Tanter. — NBA

LOS ANGELES: Longtime Los Angeles Lakers public-address announcer Lawrence Tanter has died at the age of 76, the NBA franchise announced on Wednesday.

Tanter, affectionately known to Lakers supporters as “LT”, spent 43 years behind the microphone at the team’s home games, becoming a familiar voice throughout some of the most memorable periods in franchise history.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of legendary Lakers public address announcer Lawrence Tanter,” the Lakers said in a statement.

“For 43 years, LT's voice served as the soundtrack to Lakers games at the arena. He will be remembered as a cherished member of the Lakers family.”

Lawrence Tanter, forever in our hearts as a member of the Lakers family 💜 pic.twitter.com/IOmRECqu8m — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 24, 2026

Tanter retired from his courtside role in June after suffering a stroke late in the regular season. He missed the Lakers’ final six home games as well as their playoff campaign.

Shortly before entering hospice care last month, Tanter sent a text message: “Quote me,” he wrote, “‘It's been a blessing.’”

The Chicago native joined the Lakers during the ‘Showtime’ era of the 1980s and went on to be part of 10 championship-winning campaigns and 16 Western Conference titles.

Known for his deep voice, smooth delivery and understated style, Tanter announced starting line-ups, substitutions, fouls and scores without seeking to overshadow the action.

His distinctive calls included the familiar “The Laker girlllssss” after the team’s dance squad completed its routines.

Tanter also played a memorable role following Kobe Bryant’s death in 2020, introducing the Lakers legend with an extended version of his name during the team’s first game after the tragedy.

Jason Barquero filled the role last season, but the Lakers have yet to name Tanter’s successor for 2026-27.