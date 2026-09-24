Sahibzada Farhan focused on leading Pakistan to Asian Games gold

Pakistan’s opening batter Sahibzada Farhan bats during a media opportunity ahead of the first ODI against Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 29, 2026, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan men’s cricket team captain Sahibzada Farhan has set his sights on winning the gold medal at the Asian Games, stressing that the team will treat every match with equal importance during its campaign in Japan.

Speaking to the media ahead of Pakistan’s opening match, Farhan acknowledged that the conditions and weather in Japan would be different from those the players are accustomed to in Pakistan, but said the team had prepared accordingly.

“The conditions in Japan are different. We practised in Pakistan keeping the conditions here in mind. The conditions and weather are not in our hands, but as players, we have to be ready for every situation,” Farhan said.

Farhan, who was recently appointed Pakistan’s captain for the Asian Games, said it was too early to determine whether the responsibility would prove difficult or easy.

“Captaincy is an honour for me and my family. I have just been given the captaincy, so I cannot say yet whether it is difficult or easy. We will know that after the tournament,” he said.

The right-handed batter added that there was no additional pressure on him regardless of whether he played as captain or as a regular member of the side.

“There is no pressure. Whether I play as captain or as a player, I will play in the same way and follow my natural game,” he said.

Farhan said he had urged his teammates to put the team’s interests first and remain prepared to adapt to the conditions they encounter in Japan.

“I have told all the boys to play for the team. Everyone is ready for the Asian Games, and whatever the conditions in Japan are, we have to be prepared as players,” he added.

The Pakistan captain also highlighted the form of all-rounder Haider Ali, saying he was looking in good touch ahead of the competition.

“Haider Ali is looking in very good form. The players who have been selected for the team have all performed and earned their place,” Farhan said.

Although Pakistan’s squad features some new faces, Farhan believes the players have sufficient international experience to handle the tournament.

“There are some new players in the team, but they have international cricket experience. Everyone is experienced and ready for the challenge,” he said.

Farhan stressed that Pakistan would not single out any particular fixture, including a potential clash with arch-rivals India, and would instead focus on winning every match.

“Our entire focus is not just on the match against India. Every single match of the tournament is important for us, and our effort will be to win every game,” he said.

Asked about facing India, Farhan said Pakistan would be ready for the contest but ruled out making predictions before taking the field.

“We are ready for the match against India, but our focus is not on just one match. We cannot make claims beforehand about whom we will beat or whom we cannot beat,” he said.

Farhan acknowledged that defeating a top side would be necessary if Pakistan are to achieve their goal of winning the gold medal.

“If we want to win the gold medal, we will have to beat the top teams,” he said.

The captain revealed that Pakistan’s Asian Games squad had been assembled around two months ago, giving the players sufficient time to prepare for the tournament.

“Our team was formed two months ago for the Asian Games, and all the players are ready. Our focus is to win the gold medal for Pakistan,” he said.

Farhan also said he would gladly accept the responsibility if offered the permanent T20I captaincy in the future.

“If I am given the opportunity to become the permanent captain, I will definitely accept it,” he said.

The Pakistan captain added that the team was determined to produce positive results for the people of Pakistan and remain focused on executing its plans throughout the tournament.

“We want to give good results to the people of Pakistan. All the matches are important for us, and our effort will be to win every match,” Farhan concluded.

Pakistan squad for Asian Games 2026

Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan (wk).