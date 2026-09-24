Afghanistan, Malaysia secure wins in Asian Games men's cricket opener

The collage features Afghanistan spinner Arab Gul (left) and Malaysian batter Virandeep Singh. - AFP

NISSHIN: Afghanistan and Malaysia began their Asian Games men’s cricket campaigns with convincing victories over Japan and Hong Kong, respectively, at Korogi Sports Park on Thursday.

In the opening match, Afghanistan defeated Japan by 48 runs, with Arab Gul producing a fiery spell to help his side defend a modest total.

Afghanistan were put into bat first and posted 129-6 in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Mohammad Akram top-scored with 34 off 29 deliveries, hitting two fours and as many sixes.

Captain Darwish Rasooli contributed 29 off 27 balls, including four boundaries, while Mohammad Ishaq remained unbeaten on 25 off 17 deliveries, with two fours and a six. Karim Janat added 21 off 23 balls, hitting two boundaries.

For Japan, Ibrahim Takahashi and Shoma Sugaya-Slater claimed two wickets each, while Benjamin Ito-Davis and Reo Sakurano-Thomas took one wicket apiece.

In reply, Japan were bowled out for 81 in 19.3 overs. Reo Sakurano-Thomas top-scored with 23 off 24 deliveries, hitting three boundaries, while Benjamin Ito-Davis made 17 off just eight balls, with two fours and a six.

Captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming scored 14 off 17 deliveries, including a four and a six, but the rest of the Japanese batting line-up struggled to make a significant contribution.

Arab Gul was the standout bowler for Afghanistan, finishing with impressive figures of 4/8 from his four overs. Nangeyalia Khan claimed three wickets, while Abdollah Ahmadzai took two and Najibullah Zadran picked up one.

In the second match, Malaysia defeated Hong Kong by eight wickets in another low-scoring encounter.

Batting first, Hong Kong were restricted to 81-9 in 20 overs as Malaysia’s bowlers repeatedly struck to keep the opposition under pressure.

Shiv Mathur top-scored for Hong Kong with 29 off 39 deliveries, including three boundaries. Nizakat Khan made 19 off 14 balls, hitting a four and a six, while Hassan Khan Mohammad contributed 13 off 17 deliveries, including a six.

Muhammad Amir and Pavandeep Singh claimed three wickets each for Malaysia, while Syed Aziz, Muhammad Wafiq and Virandeep Singh took one wicket apiece.

Chasing 82 for victory, Malaysia comfortably reached their target in 12 overs after losing two wickets. Muhamad Syahadat remained unbeaten on 36 off 32 deliveries, striking three boundaries and two sixes.

Virandeep Singh also finished unbeaten on 32 off 32 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes. Openers Muhammad Haziq Aiman and captain Syed Aziz contributed six runs each as Malaysia completed a comfortable victory.