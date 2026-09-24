Juergen Klopp expects Germany to show progress against Netherlands

Germany coach Jurgen Klopp during training in UEFA Nations League on September 22, 2026. — Reuters

AMSTERDAM: Germany coach Juergen Klopp has refused to promise silverware but mentioned that his side will show signs of progress when they face the Netherlands in the Nations League on Thursday.

The former Liverpool manager succeeded Julian Nagelsmann in July after Germany suffered a shock early exit from the 2026 World Cup.

Nagelsmann had said after Germany's Euro 2024 quarter-final defeat that he was disappointed he would have to wait two years to lift the World Cup.

That prediction later came back to haunt him when Germany were eliminated by outsiders Paraguay this summer.

Klopp was asked about comments he made when he took charge of Liverpool, when he suggested he would probably have won a title if he remained at the club for four years.

He eventually delivered several major trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League.

However, Klopp was more cautious when discussing his Germany tenure.

"I don't want to promise anything," Klopp told a press conference.

"What I can say is we will try and that's what it is about now. That's where we are at the moment."

Four-times world champions Germany have suffered early exits at the last three World Cups and have not won a major international title since their 2014 triumph.

Klopp added that his priority is to build a Germany side capable of competing for victory in every match.

"I am in charge of the senior team and my task is to take the football there so that we are in with a chance to win every game we play," Klopp said.