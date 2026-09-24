Salman Agha's likely replacement as Pakistan's T20I captain revealed

Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha looks on before the start of the Asia T20I Cup 2025 match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 17, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in consultation with head coach Mike Hesson, has decided to remove Salman Ali Agha as the permanent T20I captain, with Sahibzada Farhan set to take over the leadership responsibilities on a long-term basis, according to sources.

Sources said the PCB is working on a long-term strategy with the 2028 T20 World Cup in mind and plans to develop a pool of players capable of forming the core of the national team for the global tournament.

Farhan, who was appointed captain of Pakistan’s T20I squad for the Asian Games, is expected to continue leading the side during the upcoming three-match home series against Sri Lanka.

The PCB had earlier confirmed that Farhan would lead Pakistan in the men’s T20 competition at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka is scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 9, 11 and 13. The schedule was officially announced by the PCB last month.

According to sources, Hesson is in favour of retaining Farhan as captain in the shortest format. However, his leadership and batting performances during the Asian Games will be closely assessed before the PCB makes a final decision on his long-term appointment.

Salman Ali Agha’s recent struggles in international cricket have made it difficult for him to retain the T20I captaincy, sources said. The all-rounder had been leading Pakistan in the format, but the team management is now looking towards a longer-term leadership plan.

Meanwhile, experienced batter Fakhar Zaman is expected to return to Pakistan’s T20I setup. However, the return of senior pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf is unlikely at this stage, according to sources.

The PCB and team management are also planning with the 2028 T20 World Cup as a key target, with an emphasis on developing younger players and creating greater depth in the national squad over the next two years.

Farhan is all set to lead Pakistan in the men’s T20 competition at the Asian Games. The PCB had named him captain when announcing the 15-member squad in June, with Abdul Samad appointed vice-captain.