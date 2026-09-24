Filip Hrgovic believes Moses Itauma could become ‘unbeatable’ after humiliating defeat

Filip Hrgovic in action during his fight against Moses Itauma in IBF World Heavyweight Title on August 29, 2026. — Reuters

Croatian boxer Filip Hrgovic believes Moses Itauma could become almost unbeatable if the young Briton can overcome the ‘humiliation’ of his IBF heavyweight title defeat.

Hrgovic stopped the previously unbeaten Itauma in the ninth round of their August meeting at the O2 Arena, despite entering the fight as the underdog.

Itauma made a strong start and appeared to have the measure of the Croatian, who touched the canvas in the second round. Hrgovic also admitted that he had been ‘outboxed’ during the early stages.

The 34-year-old gradually took control as Itauma started to tire, eventually securing a stoppage victory.

Despite ending Itauma’s unbeaten record, Hrgovic was full of praise for the 21-year-old southpaw and believes he has the talent to enjoy a highly successful career if he learns from the setback.

“He's really good. He's special. Very fast, very talented and he countered whatever I tried with his speed and timing,” said Hrgovic.

“I never was in the ring before with such a talented kid, with such a fast guy. You have some fast guys but they're small heavyweights. You can handle them with your power but this kid is fast and big. He's got great IQ and great talent.”

Hrgovic, who is targeting a heavyweight unification, added that the defeat could test Itauma’s mentality.

“It was big shock for him, big humiliation, so maybe it's end of his career if he's not mentally tough. If he recovers from this loss, mentally, it will be hard for anyone to ever beat him again,” he added.

“A lot of people after that kind of loss, they never come back. So, it will be a hard journey for him to come back.”