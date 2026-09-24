Pakistan squash stars advance to Asian Games mixed doubles, singles quarter-finals

From left to right: Pakistan squash stars Asim Khan, Mehwish Ali, Noor Zaman and Ashab Irfan. — File

NAGOYA: Pakistan’s Asim Khan and Mehwish Ali advanced to the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles squash event at the Asian Games after securing a hard-fought victory over Japan’s Naoki Hayashi and Arisa Sano in the Round of 16.

The Pakistani pair overcame their Japanese opponents 2-1 in a closely contested encounter. Asim and Mehwish took the opening game 11-8 before edging out their opponents 11-10 in the second game.

The Japanese pair responded by claiming the third game, but the Pakistani duo held their composure to close out the match with an 11-4 victory and seal their place in the last eight.

In another mixed doubles Round of 16 match, Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal and Sehrish Ali were unable to progress further after suffering defeat.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also made significant progress in the men’s singles squash competition, with Noor Zaman and Ashab Irfan both advancing to the quarter-finals.

Noor produced a dominant display against Kuwait’s Ammar Al-Tamimi, defeating him 3-0 in the Round of 16. The Pakistani player controlled the contest throughout and registered a comfortable 11-4, 11-9, 11-4 victory.

Ashab also secured his place in the last eight with a straight-games victory over Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Al-Nasfan.

The Pakistani player won the opening game 11-9 before taking the second 11-3. He then completed the victory by winning the third game 11-5.

With three Pakistani players or pairs now through to the quarter-finals, Pakistan will look to build on its strong start in the squash competition at the Asian Games.