Harry Kane eyes future as NFL kicker after football career

England's Harry Kane during training on September 23, 2026. — Reuters

England captain Harry Kane expressed on Wednesday that he is thinking about his future as an NFL kicker after his football career, with a possible spell in Major League Soccer potentially helping him make the switch.

The 33-year-old Bayern Munich striker has previously expressed about his interest in golf and American football, but now appears to be taking the idea of playing in the NFL more seriously.

Kane stressed that any move to the United States remains several years away and would depend on how his football career develops.

"That is something I will try and look at a bit more seriously," Kane said.

"It all depends on what happens in my career over the next five or six years. The NFL is a lot more realistic than the golf one, let's put it that way."

Kane believes his experience of taking penalties could help him as an NFL kicker, although he knows a switch between sports would require plenty of preparation.

"I take penalties and it is a very similar pressure and technique," he said. "In terms of training, I would be closer to that more than any other sport."

"But, with all elite sports, when you watch it on TV, people make it look easy; you think it is possible, but that is not always the case."

"If I was to do it, it is something I would take seriously. I would take maybe six months to a year of trying to practice before."